The National Science Centre on Friday unveiled a fully revamped version of its Hall of Nuclear Power: Atoms Serving the Nation gallery, showcasing nuclear energy through immersive simulations, interactive controls, and cutting-edge display tech. Upgraded nuclear power gallery opens at Delhi Science Centre

Spread across 7,000sqft, the permanent gallery now features more than 56 interactive exhibits aimed at making nuclear science accessible to the public—especially students. The ₹1.25 crore upgrade was funded by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) as part of a long-running collaboration under a 2012 MoU with the National Council of Science Museums.

“The essence remains, but the exhibits have evolved with time,” said BVS. Sekhar, NPCIL executive director, who inaugurated the gallery. “We’ve incorporated new technologies, made it more intuitive, and leveraged the museum’s expertise in science communication.”

Visitors can now experience a 3D walk-through of a nuclear power plant, explore an omni-projection of solar fusion, and test a touch-screen simulator that mimics a nuclear control room—showing in real time how changes affect output and safety.

The Hall of Nuclear Power is now open to visitors daily from 9:30am to 6pm.

“We’ve reworked the entire user experience,” said Vijay Shankar, director of the Delhi Science Centre. “The safety section now reflects updated commissioning protocols, and every system is built to invite curiosity.”

The gallery also tells the story of India’s nuclear programme—its milestones, challenges, and promise—highlighting figures like Homi J Bhabha and India’s use of thorium reserves as a sustainable energy path. Similar NPCIL-backed installations exist in Mumbai and Chennai, with smaller district level versions in the pipeline.

Shankar also announced a ₹32 crore grant from the ministry of tourism for wider upgrades to the science centre. “We’re working on new galleries on space exploration and prehistoric life. Public areas will also be redesigned in the next year.”