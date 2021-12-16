Uphaar tragedy: HC notice to police on Ansals’ plea against jail term

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought the city police’s response on pleas by real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal seeking suspension of their seven-year jail terms awarded for evidence tampering in the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notices to the parties, including the complainant, Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy, and also asked the jail superintendent to produce the medical records of the convictson the next date.

The Ansals had moved the high court challenging a December 3 trial court order refusing to suspend the conviction and jail term awarded to them in the evidence tampering case.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to a two-year jail term by the Supreme Court.Fifty-nine people lost their lives and several others were injured in the fire at the Uphaar cinema.

During the trial in the main case, the Ansals, along with five others including a then court staff, had torn and defaced crucial documents of the prosecution evidence, to secure their acquittal.

On October 8, the court convicted the Ansal brothers and three others for abetment of offence, causing disappearance of evidence, criminal breach of trust by a public servant and criminal conspiracy.

On November 8, the magistrate court had handed over seven-year imprisonment to all the five convicts while imposing a fine of ₹2.25 crore eachon the Ansal brothers.

On Wednesday, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the seven-year term exceeded the maximum punishment that can be granted in the case. He submitted that the sentencing was on a “wrong legal premise”.

He emphasised that even in the main case, the petitioners were convicted and sentenced to two-year jail term by the Supreme Court which subsequently released them on payment of ₹30 crore fine each, after taking into account the prison time already undergone.

The matter will be heard on January 6.

While dismissing Ansals’ plea for suspension of sentence till the appeal against the conviction by magisterial court is decided, the sessions’ court had said that the case was one of the gravest of its kind and the offence appeared to be the outcome of a calculated design on the part of the convicts to interfere with the course of justice.

The sessions court had also refused to suspend the seven-year jail term each to former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others -- P P Batra and Anoop Singh -- in the case and release them on bail.