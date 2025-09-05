A United States-based transporter and a known associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Randeep Malik, is now under the lens of Lisbon Police after he allegedly fired bullets at rival gang members outside a godown in Portugal on Wednesday, senior Delhi Police officers said on Thursday. US-based transporter under police lens for firing incident

Malik, already wanted by Delhi Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), claimed responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Delhi Police confirmed on Thursday that international agencies had sought details about Malik and his associates.

Senior officers aware of the case, who asked not to be identified, said Malik is wanted in more than half a dozen cases, including sending threats to celebrities and extortion rackets, and is suspected of “orchestrating” the murder of gym owner Nadir Shah in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash-I last year.

In his Facebook post made on Wednesday, Malik claimed that the shooting at a godown in Odivelas, Portugal, was his doing. “Today…the firing at Odivelas was done by me…and Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Romi and Prince gang members, who are involved in illegal activities, should stop their work…otherwise bullets will follow,” he wrote.

He also invoked slain gangsters, posting: “RIP Ankit Bhadu Sherewala… Jitendra Gogi Mann group… Goldie Dhillon, Kala Rana, Arzoo Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar, Sahil Duhan Hisar.”

Investigators said Malik, who owns a transport business in the US, has been living there for nearly a decade. He was briefly detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement last monthbut was later released.

Delhi Police officials said the Portugal incident marks the first major gang incident between Indian criminal syndicates spilling into Europe. “We have already shared all inputs with the agencies. He is involved in planning two explosions outside popular clubs in Chandigarh in November 2024, including one owned by singer Badshah. He remains a close associate of Bishnoi,” said an officer aware of the probe into the gang incidents.

The Bishnoi network, despite its leaders being jailed or abroad, continues to flex its reach. In December last year, associate Hashim Baba admitted in a judicial confession that Bishnoi, lodged in Sabarmati jail, was in regular touch with Malik through phone calls, the officer said.

Malik is also wanted in an NIA case linked to gangster Goldy Brar, another fugitive accused of threatening club owners. Together, their networks have claimed responsibility for firing outside the homes of singers Gippy Grewal and AP Dhillon in Canada, as well as two separate shootings outside comedian Kapil Sharma’s café in Canadalast month.

“His family hails from Anchla Kalan village in Jind and has worked with the Bishnoi gang for nearly a decade. He provides weapons, resources, and facilitates extortion bids from the US, with active contacts in Delhi and Haryana,” another senior officer said.