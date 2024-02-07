Vastu expert Khushdeep Bansal arrested in Delhi, taken to Assam: Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police counter-intelligence unit on Tuesday arrested renowned Vastu expert and author Khushdeep Bansal in connection with alleged irregularities of Rs.65 crore in Assam. The Assam Police team took Bansal on transit remand (Representative Photo)

Police said that Bansal and his associates have been accused of siphoning off funds from the government using false work orders.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Police said raids were conducted at Bansal’s house in Sainik Farm, and on Tuesday, he and his brother Harish was arrested from Barakhamba Road in New Delhi.

The arrest came after the Assam Police approached the Delhi Police earlier this week with a non-bailable warrant issued against Bansal in the alleged scam.

A senior police officer, who refused to be named, said a complaint was filed against Bansal by a Delhi-based businessman in 2022.

Following the arrest, the Assam Police team took Bansal on transit remand, for questioning.

During his initial interrogation, Bansal allegedly told the police that he only knew two individuals involved in irregularities, but he did not cheat anyone. A police officer aware of the matter, however, said that Bansal’s role (in the alleged scam) is bigger, adding that he was in touch with all the associates in Assam.

In 1997, Bansal claimed that the central government had been “falling” because the Parliament House library had architectural faults. Police said his claims were acknowledged back then and ‘vastu changes’ were made. Bansal has also written several books and is an advisor to many industrialists and celebrities.

HT tried to contact Bansal’s office in Saket but there was no response.