V-Day vibe: XOXO props, figurines and giant hearts galore

The pandemic has undoubtedly cast its shadow on the season of love. And shopkeepers say they haven’t introduced anything new this time, owing to low stock of products. “Do saal se maal kum hi laa rahe hain. Jo bacha hua stock hai, wohi hai bas. There are no new things in the market. Last two years toh zyada celebration nahin tha. This year too, it’s not much, but let’s see... Earlier, we were doing decorations for restaurants, but this year, they aren’t spending much either,” says Chanakya Mehra, from a store in Khan Market.

A store in Khan Market is selling customised teddy sets. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

“These props range from ₹100-200 and are hot selling right now. We are expecting more sales on Valentine’s Day. We have a giant heart for ₹5,000 and are also customising teddy sets,” says Pooja Sona, from a store in Khan Market.

In the bustling Sarojini Nagar market, Nizamuddin Khan can be spotted selling a single artificial rose for ₹75: “Jab Rose Day tha, bahut bike hain ye wale roses. Ab Valentine’s Day mein bhi log lenge zaroor. Yeh dekhne mein sundar lagte hain. Real wala ek do din se zyada nahi chalta, isiliye log yeh pasand karte hain khareedna.” And Aayush Jain, a businessman from Indore who was out and about in the busy market on Teddy Day with his wife, tells us: “We went to Sarojini to buy a gift for my wife.”

Priced at ₹350, these cutesy figurines make for the perfect gift, and are available at Galleria, Gurugram. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

Manoj Singh, from a toy store in Gurugram’s Shopping Mall, has kept limited products. “We have balloons, teddies starting from ₹460, going up to ₹1,000. Kum maal rakhne ka reason Covid hai. Buyers hain hi nahin market mein utne. Unlimited saaman bharne ka koi logic nahin hai, bas yeh one week mein jo sale ho jaaye,” says Singh. And Sandeep Goel, a shopkeeper from Galleria, adds: “We have to close the shop by 7pm, so we are not indulging in Valentine’s Day products much. We have the basic soft toys, mugs and cups, and are hoping to have good sales.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON