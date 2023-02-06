Vina Rani, the oldest white tiger at Delhi zoo, dies at 17

Seventeen-year-old Vina Rani, the oldest white tigress at the National Zoological Park (also known as the Delhi Zoo), died due to complications from old age at her enclosure on Monday evening, officials said.

The tigress had stopped eating since Saturday evening and her blood tests on Monday showed high levels of creatinine in her system and hepatitis. High creatinine levels are generally a sign of poor kidney function.

“The tigers are usually fed in the evening and she did not eat on Saturday evening. On Sunday during the day, the animal appeared to be unwell and subsequent blood tests showed her levels of creatinine were quite high. We also discovered that the animal was suffering from hepatitis,” Delhi Zoo director Akanksha Mahajan said, adding the animal refused to consume any meat, despite efforts from officials.

“Since Saturday, she only ate some soup. She was quite weak on Monday. Despite our best efforts, she died in the evening,” she added.

After Vina Rani’s death, there are now five white tigers and four Royal Bengal tigers at the zoo. Tigers in captivity generally live up to 15 to 19 years.

“She was a third-generation zoo tigress--she was born at the Delhi Zoo 17 years ago and her parents, Yamuna and Laxman were also born here,” said a zoo official.

On August 24 last year, three white tiger cubs were born at the Delhi Zoo, to Sita, a seven-year-old white tigress and Vijay, a seven-year-old white tiger.