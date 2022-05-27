‘We decided to work together…’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets new LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Union territory's 22nd lieutenant governor (LG), a day after the latter took oath of office. Speaking after the meeting, Kejriwal told reporters they both decided to work together for the 'betterment of people.'

“New LG has taken his posting. Our first meeting was just held. He seems positive. We discussed several issues and decided to work together for the betterment of the people of Delhi,” news agency ANI quoted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor as saying.

Saxena posted images on Twitter of his interaction with the chief minister. “Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji called on today. We discussed various issues pertaining to the development of Delhi and the welfare of its people,” he wrote on the social networking site.

In Delhi, the LG, who is a representative of the Union government, is the administrative head, and holds a post senior to that of the chief minister. As such, there have been several instances of decisions of the UT's elected government being overruled by the LG, leading to a tussle with the Centre.

The tussles have been far too frequent between the AAP-led Delhi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led dispensation at the Centre.

Meanwhile, Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as the lieutenant governor on May 23, five days after the abrupt resignation of his predecessor, Anil Baijal, who stepped down citing ‘personal reasons.’ Baijal's stipulated tenure of five years ended on December 31 last year but he was granted an extension.

