‘We decided to work together…’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets new LG Vinai Kumar Saxena
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Union territory's 22nd lieutenant governor (LG), a day after the latter took oath of office. Speaking after the meeting, Kejriwal told reporters they both decided to work together for the 'betterment of people.'
“New LG has taken his posting. Our first meeting was just held. He seems positive. We discussed several issues and decided to work together for the betterment of the people of Delhi,” news agency ANI quoted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor as saying.
Saxena posted images on Twitter of his interaction with the chief minister. “Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji called on today. We discussed various issues pertaining to the development of Delhi and the welfare of its people,” he wrote on the social networking site.
In Delhi, the LG, who is a representative of the Union government, is the administrative head, and holds a post senior to that of the chief minister. As such, there have been several instances of decisions of the UT's elected government being overruled by the LG, leading to a tussle with the Centre.
The tussles have been far too frequent between the AAP-led Delhi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led dispensation at the Centre.
Meanwhile, Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as the lieutenant governor on May 23, five days after the abrupt resignation of his predecessor, Anil Baijal, who stepped down citing ‘personal reasons.’ Baijal's stipulated tenure of five years ended on December 31 last year but he was granted an extension.
Cash-strapped Bangalore University wants to make money. By selling jackfruit
Bangalore University, which has more than 650 affiliated colleges, has decided to auction off the 50-odd jackfruit trees on its 1,000-acre Jnanabharathi campus ahead of the upcoming jackfruit season. The varsity had tried to auction off the trees last year but did not gain any revenue due to the lack of demand and buyers. The auction is set to take place on May 31 and the university has some rules in place.
Shimla schools prepone vacation in view of PM Modi’s May 31 rally
Anticipating a huge gathering for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the Ridge in Shimla on May 31, the district administration has asked schools to prepone their summer vacation to avoid traffic congestion on Tuesday. Also read: Seven soldiers killed after army vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh Modi will hold a roadshow in Shimla followed by the rally to celebrate the BJP-led NDA government's eight years in office at the Centre.
Hindu outfit claims Ajmer Dargah was a temple, demands ASI survey
A Hindu outfit, Maharana Pratap Sena, has claimed that the Ajmer Dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chisti was a temple, and demanded a survey of it by the Archaeological Survey of India. The dargah committee and the body of Khadims have refuted such claims. Rajvardhan Singh Parmar of Maharana Pratap Sena claimed that Hindu symbols were there on the walls and windows of the dargah and sought an ASI survey.
Bengaluru: Toddler run over by reversing tanker while playing outside apartment
A three-year-old girl was killed after Pratiksha Bhat, a native of Nepal was run over by a water tanker while it was reversing near an apartment on Sarjapur road in Bengaluru on Thursday. The young girl has been identified as a native of Nepal, Pratiksha Bhat. Pratiksha was playing nearby as the driver began reversing but he did not see her and the toddler was knocked down. Pratiksha's body was shifted to St John's Medical College Hospital for post-mortem procedures.
Drugs case | Action against Sameer Wankhede for ‘shoddy investigation’: Report
Sameer Wankhede - the former Nacotics Control Bureau zonal director who conducted the op that led to Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case - faces strict action for 'shoddy work' in the investigative process, officials said Friday afternoon. This comes shortly after son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, was given a clean chit by a special NCB team re-examining his case.
