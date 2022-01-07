Weekend curfew in Delhi: Eateries feel the pinch

As Delhi witnessed a surge in fresh cases of Covid-19 infections, the Delhi government imposed a weekend curfew, starting this Saturday. The hospitality industry that had just managed to make a staggering recovery, is fearing the worst for their business due to the weekend curfew.

Presently, restaurants and bars are allowed to open with 50% capacity with restricted timings. With the weekend curfew, many feel that it will have an unsettling impact to the badly hit industry. They are hoping to pursue rent waivers and get some support. Many are pinning the hopes on their outlets in Gurugram and Noida to keep the business afloat.

“This is another blow to the industry. We were just recovering from our losses and this hit again is hard,” says Vikrant Batra, co-founder, Cafe Delhi Heights. “Partial restrictions just affects business badly as we operate with no support , no revenues and incur same expenses,” adds, Umang Tewari, founder, Local. Restaurateur Priyank Sukhija feels that restaurants are being singled out with night curfew and with weekend curfew it’s going to be worse.

For Zorawar Kalra, director, Massive Restaurants, the priority for the industry has always been the safety of its patrons and colleagues and shall be fully abiding by the guidelines issued by the authorities, he says. However, he adds, “That being said, the restrictions such as the weekend lockdown will have a very unsettling and deep socio-economic impact on the already beleaguered industry that is the second largest employer of human capital in India. Already over the past two years there has been a permanent closure of 30% of all restaurants and 25% permanent loss of employment.”

A few also plan to pursue rent waivers to the malls, and landlords and eventually take the decision of reducing manpower. Amit Bagga, co-founder, Daryaganj says, “Restaurants like ours which have high fixed costs and revenue share with malls, and commissions to aggregators will suffer major losses. We will have to reduce our manpower cost and also expecting a relief from our real estate partners as they did before.”

Sukhija also adds, “Rent waivers will definitely be pursued and we are hopeful that landlords and large mall owners will lend adequate support so that this situation can be dealt with amicably.”

The key players in the industry which is massively hit with the Covid-19 also want to appeal for restaurants to be exempted from weekend curfew. “The night curfew already hit our business. What we can request government is to let 50% occupancy still be preferred in restaurants and a little relaxation over weekends can be given,” says Udit Bagga, co-founder -OTB.

Some eatery owners feel that the crowds will be moving to dine in at neighbouring states. “Gurugram is not very far whatever happens in Delhi is followed by the city,” says Udit Bhasin, co-founder. Another restaurateur adds, “The night curfew imposed in the city will let people go again to home delivers or spend weekends in Gurugram” says Mohit Ahuja, owner, of Shakespeare cafe.