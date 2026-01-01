Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi-NCR (Jan 2-4)

All the way from Edinburgh Fringe: Prashasti Singh Stand-up comedian Prashasti Singh. (BMS)

What: It’s never easy to describe a comedy show – it’s almost never as funny as the show itself. So, all you need to know is that Prashasti Singh, one of the finest (funniest) stand-up comics, returns to Delhi-NCR with the show that earned her spot at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2025 and a review in The Guardian. Singh’s act uses self-deprecating humour to build on the theme of being 30-something and single, roping in riffs on gender politics in India.

When: January 4; 8.30 pm

Where: The Laugh Club, DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram

Entry: Prices start at ₹599

Embroidered blooms come to life

What: Faith, folklore and history come together as an exhibition brings to Delhi a rare collection of 40 pre-Partition Phulkaris and Baghs, from the family collections of designer Amit Hansraj, and Brig. Surinder and Shyama Kakar. Titled ‘Sut te Saah: Stories Woven in Phulkari’, the exhibition is divided into sections that reflect this fine craft’s role at weddings and births, as the carrier of oral traditions and stories, and in everyday life.

When: Until January 26; noon to 7pm

Where: Latitude 28, Defence Colony

Entry: Free

Tune in to turn back the clock

What: For over a decade, The Revisit Project – a Delhi-based funk/jazz band focused on retro Hindi film music – has regaled audiences, so it’s only fitting that they kick off the new year with a performance. At this gig, expect the band to pay homage to the greatest composers of Indian cinema, from Naushad and OP Nayyar to Madan Mohan, SD Burman, Jatin-Lalit, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Vishal Bhardwaj and AR Rahman.

When: January 2; 9pm

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre

Entry: ₹1,499

Make your own artefact

What: A library-like space that delves into the subculture of zines and comics, where visitors can touch, read and even make their own copies, takes over Kiran Nadar Museum of Art this week. Titled Please Touch Gently, the exhibition reimagines the museum as a space where visitors are active participants. It aims to do away with the museum mandate of “no touching,” and bring together contributions from over 1,000 zinesters, comic artists and independent publishers across 22 languages.

When: Until January 10; 10.30am to 6.30pm

Where: KNMA, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

Entry: Free

Revisit the art of a living legend

What: Every day is a good day to celebrate revered artist Krishen Khanna, who turned 100 in July. This week, an exhibition titled Gravitas: A Journey from Within pays tribute to his legacy. One of the early members of the Progressive Artists’ Group, Khanna was born in pre-Partition Punjab. His work portrays the quiet endurance of the human spirit, and spotlights compassion in times of violence. He has been instrumental in shaping the National Gallery of Modern Art and the Lalit Kala Akademi. Revisit the art of a living legend.

When: Until January 10

Where: Gallerie Nvya, Triveni Kala Sangam

Entry: Free