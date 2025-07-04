West Delhi hotel robbery: Manager, aide and two minors held

New Delhi The hotel manager and his aide planned to make a quick buck, and the manager decided to play the victim. (Representative photo)

Police arrested two men, including a hotel manager who approached the police, and apprehended two minors in connection with an armed robbery reported at a Kirti Nagal hotel early Tuesday, officers said on Thursday.

They said the hotel manager, Prince Kumar, masterminded the robbery along with his accomplice Ram Kumar Yadav, 25. Of the ₹83,000 and a mobile phone robbed from him at knifepoint at the hotel reception, police said they recovered ₹34,000 and the phone, besides a bike and the knife used in the robbery.

Kumar reported a knifepoint robbery around 3am on Tuesday, following which a probe was started, said additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Sukant S Ballabh. In CCTV footage, they spotted Kumar deleting data from his social media accounts on his phone and questioning him failed to yield a satisfactory response, Ballabh said.

“From the outset, Kumar’s behaviour appeared suspicious and unusual. The amount of cash at the hotel reception counter, considering the hotel’s profile, suggested possible insider involvement. Further interrogation led him to crack under pressure, and he confessed to the crime,” the additional DCP said.

As per details revealed by Kumar, he befriended Ram Kumar Yadav in Tihal jail two years ago, when he was jailed in an assault case. As both of them wanted to make a quick buck, they planned the robbery, Ballabh said. As per their plan, Kumar did not deposit the cash collection for three to four days and kept it at the counter, the officer said.

“Accordingly, around 3am on Tuesday, Yadav arrived with two minor boys, whom he had added to the plan, on a motorcycle. One minor stayed outside on the bike. Ram and the other boy entered the hotel wearing masks, threatened Kumar with a knife and robbed him of the cash and the mobile phone before fleeing on the bike. We first arrested Kumar, and his interrogation led to the arrest of Yadav and apprehension of the minor boys,” Ballabh said.