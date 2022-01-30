What to expect on the tax front in the Budget?

There is a widespread consensus among independent economists that the government should avoid a sharp fiscal consolidation in the forthcoming budget. Still, while the government can always choose to budget for a higher fiscal deficit, revenue growth is key to it undertaking greater spending commitments through the course of the next financial year.

Budgetary projections of revenue for the coming year almost always take a cue from the previous year’s collections. The 2022-23 Budget, which will be presented on February 1 will also give revised estimates (RE) of tax collections for the fiscal year 2021-22. What can we expect in the RE numbers and what do they mean for tax projections for the next fiscal year? Here are four charts which put this in perspective.

RE numbers for 2021-22 will most likely exceed the 2021-22 Budget Estimate (BE) for tax collections

Tax collections are essentially a function of two factors: nominal GDP growth and tax buoyancy. Nominal GDP provides the base for taxes. Tax buoyancy is defined as the growth in tax collection per unit increase in income. Other things being constant, tax buoyancy can go up with a rise in tax rates or reduction in tax evasion. The 2021-22 Budget projected a nominal GDP growth of 14.4%. As per the first advanced estimates of GDP for 2021-22, nominal GDP growth is expected to be significantly higher at 17.57%. This means that even if tax buoyancy assumed in the 2021-22 Budget were to remain unchanged, tax collections should be higher than the BE projections. RE numbers for Gross Tax Revenue exceeding the BE numbers, if it were to happen this year, will be a first since 2017-18.

See Chart 1: RE and Actual Gross Tax Revenue collections as share of BE

The jury is still out on the direct-tax indirect-tax break-up of Gross Tax Revenue

A government’s taxation policy is not distribution agnostic. The Union government’s taxes include both direct (mainly income tax and corporation tax) and indirect (Goods and Services Tax, Union Excise Duties and Customs) taxes. The former is considered to be progressive in nature; it is mainly levied on the rich and tax rates increase as incomes increases. Indirect taxes on the other hand are regressive in nature. Tax rates are the same irrespective of the economic status of the consumer and the because they are levied on consumption, the poor face a larger effective tax. This is because the poor consume a larger share of their incomes than the rich, something which economists describe in terms of marginal propensity to consume.

India’s tax basket has taken a regressive turn of late, and this trend worsened during the pandemic, largely because of the sharp increase in union excise duty collections from consumption of petrol and diesel. An HT analysis in March 2021 used data from a survey commissioned by the ministry of petroleum to show that the poor consume a larger share of petrol and diesel than the rich in India. BE numbers for the 2021-22 Budget put the share of direct and indirect taxes in Gross Tax Revenue at 50% and 50% respectively. While this was an improvement over the 46-54 distribution in 2020-21, it was worse than the 2019-20 distribution of 52-48. It will be interesting to see what this number is for both 2021-22 RE and 2022-23 BE numbers.

See Chart 2: Share of direct and indirect taxes

Will states gain from the improvement in revenue collections?

Tensions on the fiscal federalism front have been growing in India over the last few years. The biggest manifestation of this fact is the falling share of states in the Centre’s gross tax revenues. India’s constitutional framework provides for a finance commission-based formula – this is a body constituted every five years – for distribution of taxes between the Centre and the states. The 15th Finance Commission put the share of states at 41% of central taxes. The actual transfer from the centre to the states has been significantly lower; it was just 29% in 2020-21. This discrepancy arises because the centre has increasingly been shifting a large part of its taxes to the special cess category which is not included in the divisible pool of taxes governed by the finance commission’s awards. The 2021-22 Budget put the share of states in Centre’s gross tax revenue at 30%. It remains to be seen what this number is for 2021-22 RE and 2022-23 BE figures. If this share does not go up significantly, it can be said that the states have not gained from the likely higher than expected revenue performance of the centre.

See Chart 3: Share of Centre and states in Gross Tax Revenue

Interim tax numbers from the Controller General of Account (CGA) under the ministry of finance show that while Gross Tax Revenue collected until November 2021 (latest available figures) was 50% higher than previous year’s figures, the amount of taxes that devolved to the states was just 20% higher than the last year. If these trends continue, there is reason to believe that states’ gains on the revenue front will be less than proportional compared to the Centre’s overall revenue gains this year.

See Chart 4: Major tax heads up to November 2021 as percentage of November 2020 values