Will order probe into Delhi govt school infra: Minister Parvesh Verma

The Delhi government will launch a vigilance probe into the construction of government schools built under the previous administration, public works department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma said on Friday. The probe will examine tenders awarded, maintenance contracts, and construction quality. Verma’s announcement follows education minister Ashish Sood’s criticism of the previous AAP government earlier this week over deteriorating school infrastructure. (HT PHOTO)

Verma made the announcement during a visit to a government school in Palam, where the principal complained of flooding inside the building. “The principal told me about a flood-like situation in the school. I’ve ordered an investigation into this school and all others constructed by the previous government,” Verma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Residents in Palam had also raised concerns about recurring waterlogging, prompting Verma’s visit. He said the upcoming vigilance inquiry would not only focus on the school in Palam but extend to all institutions built during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s term. The investigation will scrutinise the tendering process, quality of construction, and upkeep of buildings. Verma added that he would also inspect Najafgarh Surakpur Road in the coming days as part of a broader review. “The quality of work done, contracts awarded, and how funds were spent must be accounted for,” he said.

The probe signals a deeper review of past infrastructure projects and sets the stage for further scrutiny of the AAP’s governance record in the education sector – once considered the lodestar of the AAP’s governance system.

Verma’s announcement follows education minister Ashish Sood’s criticism of the previous AAP government earlier this week over deteriorating school infrastructure. During an inspection of schools in Patparganj, Sood highlighted crumbling buildings, teacher shortages, and lack of basic amenities. “Out of 20 government schools in Patparganj, many still lack concrete roofs and basic amenities like drinking water, toilets, labs, or enough teachers,” he said.

Officials confirmed that several classrooms had dangerously unstable roofs, and many schools were severely overcrowded. Sood said the “revolution in education” promised by the AAP government had proven to be more of a political slogan than a reality.

Reacting to the development, the AAP said like “past inquiries, this one will also end in nothing.”