Woman among 2 ‘assaulted’ by bouncers at 5-star hotel nightclub in Delhi

A man and a woman were allegedly assaulted at a nightclub of a five-star hotel on Ashoka Road on July 1. As per the police, the victim informed that the incident took place around 4:00 am

As per the police, the victim informed that the incident took place around 4:00 am, when 23-year-old Vijay Malhotra and his cousin, Shashi Jaggi, were attending a party at the club. According to Malhotra's complaint filed at the Connaught Place police station, a dispute arose over the condition of the toilets with the staff, after which two bouncers assaulted him.

Malhotra added that when Jaggi tried to intervene, she was also beaten up. The complainant further claims that both were threatened and forcibly removed from the club premises.

The Delhi Police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections and the matter is under investigation.

In another operation, three men were arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the death of a tempo driver following a road rage incident in the Mori Gate area of the capital on June 30, officials said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police "Gokran alias Raja, resident of Maharajpura, District Jalaun, UP, age 40 years (works as a labourer in Dilshad Garden, Delhi), reported in his complaint that on 30 June he and his associate, Bunty, resident of Mansarovar Park, Shahdara, Delhi, loaded a Bajaj Maxima three-wheeler with PVC wires and delivered the same at Naya Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Delhi.

An altercation broke out over alleged wrong-side and zigzag driving. During the scuffle, Bunty was physically assaulted, sustained severe injuries, and collapsed unconscious. The three assailants fled the scene as bystanders began to gather. Bunty was taken to a hospital by the complainant with help from the public, but was declared dead.

The police registered a case under Section 105/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Kashmere Gate and initiated an investigation.

CCTV footage from the area revealed that three men in an e-rickshaw stopped the tempo and assaulted both Gokran and Bunty. The attackers fled towards Yudhishthir Setu after the incident.

Following the trail from multiple CCTV cameras, police tracked the suspects' movements, noting they had purchased liquor earlier that evening and de-boarded at Moti Gate.

Photos extracted from the footage were shown to locals near Lahori Gate Chowk. On July 3, one of the accused, Ritesh Kumar (27), was identified and apprehended from a dry fruits shop in the area. Based on his confession, the remaining two accused--identified as Anil and Vicky--were arrested at their workplaces.