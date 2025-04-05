New Delhi, A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, an official said on Saturday. Woman dies after falling from ride at amusement park in southwest Delhi; FIR registered

The deceased, identified as Priyanka, fell off from a ride at the amusement park on Thursday evening, police said in a statement.

There were visible injuries on the deceased's body, including an ENT bleed, a lacerated wound on the right leg, puncture wound on the left leg and multiple abrasions on the right forearm and left knee, he added.

Priyanka was rushed to Manipal Hospital by her friend Nikhil where the doctors declared her dead, a senior police officer said.

An MLC intimation regarding the incident was received at Kapashera Police Station following which an investigating officer visited the hospital and collected the medical report.

Nikhil told the police in his statement that he and Priyanka had gone to Fun and Food Village and boarded a roller coaster ride around 6:15 pm on Thursday. Priyanka allegedly fell off during the ride, he said.

Based on the complaint and preliminary findings, an FIR has been registered under sections 289 and 106 of the BNS, an officer said.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family members, he added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and responsibility for the incident, police said.

