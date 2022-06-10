Woman drugged, raped at luxury hotel by man she met on dating app: Delhi cops
A Delhi Police team is camping in Hyderabad to track down a man accused of drugging and raping a 28-year-old woman at a luxury hotel in south-west Delhi’s Dwarka on May 30, police said on Friday. The woman met the suspect, a resident of Hyderabad, on a dating website, the police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava said a rape case was registered on the woman’s complaint on June 3.
Police said the 28-year-old woman in her complaint alleged that she met the man, Mohak Gupta, on a dating app and they became friends. The two exchanged their contact numbers and started chatting.
On May 30, Gupta came to Delhi and asked the woman to meet him. They met at a hotel in Dwarka where she was offered a drink that was allegedly spiked. The woman told the police that she fell unconscious after consuming the drink and the man sexually assaulted her in the hotel room. The next day, the man dropped her outside a Metro station, a police officer said, quoting the woman’s complaint.
“Gupta did not answer her calls after that. Thereafter, the woman filed a complaint and we registered a case under Indian Penal Code’s section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 376 (rape). The suspect is from Hyderabad. Efforts are on to nab him,” the officer added.
