Woman roped in daughter’s boyfriend to kill husband: Police report in Jharera murder

A 36-year-old woman and three of her associates—her 17-year-old daughter, the daughter’s 22-year-old boyfriend and two of his associates—were arrested for allegedly killing the woman’s husband in Jharera village in Delhi Cantonment last December, according to a report filed by the police in court on March 3. According to the report, the relatives of the deceased checked CCTV footage from a neighbour’s house and saw three men entering and exiting the house around 3am on December 6. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

According to the report, the woman sought a relationship with another man—against whom she had filed a false rape case and then informed the court that she wanted to marry him—and enlisted the 22-year-old man’s help to murder her husband, by promising her daughter’s hand in marriage to him.

Police said that a 27-year-old relative of the victim informed them on December 6 that his relative had died, and he suspected murder. The relative also told police that there was an injury mark on the victim’s face.

“My uncle who had reached earlier had taken videos of the body. We all thought that it was not a natural death but because my uncle’s wife and daughter did not approach the police and other relatives said that informing police will lead to hassle, we did not call police,” he said in his statement, according to the report.

Police said that the victim was a 40-year-old contractual employee with IGL and used to work at a CNG pump on San Martin Marg.

According to the report, the relatives of the deceased checked CCTV footage from a neighbour’s house and saw three men entering and exiting the house around 3am on December 6. “The accused men were identified. One of them was a minor. All three were held and they admitted to committing the crime,” the report read.

During interrogation, it was revealed that one of the accused was the victim’s daughter’s boyfriend and the other two were his friends. They were at the house from 2.38am to 3.32am.

“She could not have married him if her husband was alive. Therefore, she conspired to eliminate him. She had promised the daughter’s boyfriend that she’ll get her married to her daughter if he killed the husband,” the report read.