Woman stabbed in broad daylight in Delhi Cantt: Report

A woman was knifed several times by a man in full public view in the Cantonment area of southwest Delhi, a police source said on Monday. The man later injured himself with the same knife, an unnamed source said.(Representational Photo/Screengrab/X/@ANI)

The man later injured himself with the same knife, the source added.

The matter was reported to police around 11 pm Sunday by a passerby.

"The girl sustained serious injuries to her neck. A knife was recovered from the scene. Both were hospitalised. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained," the source said.

Meanwhile, a video, purportedly of the incident, made rounds on social media.

The 45-second clip shows the man and the woman sitting on the road divider in a bloodied state and a crowd of passersby gathered around them.