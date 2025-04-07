Woman stabbed in broad daylight in Delhi Cantt: Report
PTI |
The matter was reported to police around 11 pm Sunday by a passerby.
A woman was knifed several times by a man in full public view in the Cantonment area of southwest Delhi, a police source said on Monday.
The man later injured himself with the same knife, the source added.
"The girl sustained serious injuries to her neck. A knife was recovered from the scene. Both were hospitalised. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained," the source said.
Meanwhile, a video, purportedly of the incident, made rounds on social media.
The 45-second clip shows the man and the woman sitting on the road divider in a bloodied state and a crowd of passersby gathered around them.
