Work on 45km peripheral road along Asola Bhatti to begin next month

Work on a 45km long peripheral road along the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in south Delhi may begin by the end of next month as the Delhi government has given its approval to a plan of constructing a road, which will act both as a patrol passage and a ‘loop’ corridor for tourists, said officials in the know of the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The road is primarily being constructed to cover the areas falling in the sanctuary’s periphery as several instances of trespassing and encroachments have been reported over the last couple of years. Forest officials said staff from the department will use this periphery road to conduct patrolling rounds, while keeping a tab on visitors entering and exiting the sanctuary.

“There have been instances in the past, where people used the sanctuary corridor for illegal activities, such as bootlegging, resulting in physical altercations with forest staff. While the boundary walls in most areas, where encroachments had cropped up, were fixed, there are chances that such illegal structures may come up in the future,” said a senior forest official, on the condition of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sohail Madan, centre manager of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) at the sanctuary, said most wildlife sanctuaries across the country have a ‘loop’ corridor, allowing tourists to enter from one end and exit from the other. “The new road has primarily been planned for the forest staff for easier patrolling...It will also be used by visitors and tourists entering or using the sanctuary. A loop corridor will be created to allow visitors see the entirety of the sanctuary,” he said.

To aid patrolling in the sanctuary, another proposal for watchtowers is also in the works, which when ready, will allow forest or sanctuary staff to detect poaching or trespassing instances. “These are all the measures being planned to boost security in the sanctuary. Reduced human intervention will only help the wildlife inside,” said the forest official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In July, 2021, HT had reported how illicit liquor smugglers had created makeshift routes and dirt tracks through the sanctuary, using it to transport liquor from Haryana all the way to Sangam Vihar in Delhi. In September of the same year, a team of wildlife guards and range officers were attacked by a group of around 25 men, suspected to be liquor smugglers.

The sanctuary forms a part of Delhi’s Southern Ridge and is spread over 2,782 hectares. Quite recently, the sanctuary reported the sighting of a striped hyena, as well as multiple sightings of leopards, as part of an ongoing mammal census, which began in March, 2021.