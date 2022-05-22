Work on 45km peripheral road along Asola Bhatti to begin next month
Work on a 45km long peripheral road along the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in south Delhi may begin by the end of next month as the Delhi government has given its approval to a plan of constructing a road, which will act both as a patrol passage and a ‘loop’ corridor for tourists, said officials in the know of the matter.
The road is primarily being constructed to cover the areas falling in the sanctuary’s periphery as several instances of trespassing and encroachments have been reported over the last couple of years. Forest officials said staff from the department will use this periphery road to conduct patrolling rounds, while keeping a tab on visitors entering and exiting the sanctuary.
“There have been instances in the past, where people used the sanctuary corridor for illegal activities, such as bootlegging, resulting in physical altercations with forest staff. While the boundary walls in most areas, where encroachments had cropped up, were fixed, there are chances that such illegal structures may come up in the future,” said a senior forest official, on the condition of anonymity.
Sohail Madan, centre manager of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) at the sanctuary, said most wildlife sanctuaries across the country have a ‘loop’ corridor, allowing tourists to enter from one end and exit from the other. “The new road has primarily been planned for the forest staff for easier patrolling...It will also be used by visitors and tourists entering or using the sanctuary. A loop corridor will be created to allow visitors see the entirety of the sanctuary,” he said.
To aid patrolling in the sanctuary, another proposal for watchtowers is also in the works, which when ready, will allow forest or sanctuary staff to detect poaching or trespassing instances. “These are all the measures being planned to boost security in the sanctuary. Reduced human intervention will only help the wildlife inside,” said the forest official.
In July, 2021, HT had reported how illicit liquor smugglers had created makeshift routes and dirt tracks through the sanctuary, using it to transport liquor from Haryana all the way to Sangam Vihar in Delhi. In September of the same year, a team of wildlife guards and range officers were attacked by a group of around 25 men, suspected to be liquor smugglers.
The sanctuary forms a part of Delhi’s Southern Ridge and is spread over 2,782 hectares. Quite recently, the sanctuary reported the sighting of a striped hyena, as well as multiple sightings of leopards, as part of an ongoing mammal census, which began in March, 2021.
Gurugram records drop in temperatures; rain, overcast likely today
Gurugram and parts of Haryana are likely to witness light rain, cloudy weather, and thunderstorms on Monday. This is due to a cyclonic circulation that has developed over northeast Rajasthan, Punjab, and adjoining areas, said weather experts on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, parts of Haryana and Punjab will receive moderate rainfall, after which the weather will remain dry.
AAP alleges desilting not done, Delhi may face flooding
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday said that the municipal corporations under the BJP-rule have failed to clean the city drains in time for monsoon, and added that capital may face waterlogging again due to choked drains. The spokesperson of the unified MCD, Amit Kumar, said the corporation has been working on war footing and 66% of desilting work has been completed with removal of 60,000 tonnes of waste.
Delhi: Subsidy to buy e-cycles likely to be available from next week
People of Delhi may be able to get up to ₹15,000 subsidy on e-cycles as the state government is going to release operational guidelines for subsidy payment next week, said officials in the know of the matter on Sunday. The subsidies will be given only to those, who are residents of Delhi. E-cycles can be largely categorised as passenger or cargo cycles. They are powered by chargeable batteries and have battery-assisted pedalling.
Delhi water supply hit as Yamuna level goes 6.5 ft below the normal mark
The ripples of the decreasing water levels at Yamuna river was felt at Wazirabad on Sunday as the water level here reached 668ft, 6.5ft lower than the average normal of 674.5ft for this time of the year, said officials from the Delhi Jal Board. The water treatment plants at Wazirabad were producing 922 MGD (million gallon per day) of water against the targeted peak summer production of 998 MGD.
Unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi comes into effect in national capital
Special officer Ashwani Kumar and commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Sunday took charge with the national capital once again coming under a unified municipal corporation -- ten years after the civic body was divided into three separate corporations, breaking what then was one of the biggest civic bodies across the world. The Civic Centre in central Delhi, which housed the headquarters of the South and North MCDs, is the new home for the unified MCD.
