Work on artisans hub on Yamuna floodplains in Delhi starts

New Delhi The Yamuna Vanasthali site, spread across 236.5 hectares, is one of DDA’s largest floodplain restoration initiatives. (Representational photo)

Work on setting up a cultural and recreational space on the Yamuna floodplains that will blend crafts and ecology has started as part of the “Artisans Eco Lab” initiative within the Vanasthali restoration site along the eastern banks of the Yamuna, between the Wazirabad barrage and the ISBT bridge, officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said.

The initiative seeks to blend community livelihoods with urban ecological stewardship while opening up the floodplains as a public-oriented cultural and recreational space, they said.

“The Artisans Eco Lab will be a space where craftspersons, designers and communities can co-create in harmony with the natural environment. It will also serve as a community hub for artisans, promote traditional crafts and demonstrate how cultural livelihoods can coexist with urban ecology,” a DDA official said.

According to the expression of interest (EOI) issued by the DDA on October 29, the agency plans to engage a multidisciplinary team with expertise in sustainable design, community-based interventions and ecological development to conceptualise, design and operate the Artisans Eco Lab. The selected agency will identify a suitable land parcel within the Yamuna Vanasthali project area and prepare a conceptual master plan integrating artisan activity zones, eco-trails, interpretation centres and low-impact recreational areas.

The Yamuna Vanasthali site, spread across 236.5 hectares, is one of DDA’s largest floodplain restoration initiatives. Located close to the Shastri Park Metro Station and surrounded by Usmanpur, Mandu and Bhajanpur villages, the area features flat terrain, grasslands, woodlands and natural water depressions, making it a promising site for eco-sensitive development, officials said.

The EOI notes that the site is periodically inundated during high river flows and the project must, therefore, adopt climate-resilient and water-sensitive design strategies to ensure ecological balance.

The Artisans Eco Lab will serve as a space for learning, art and recreation that draws visitors into the cultural and ecological essence of Delhi’s riverfront. It will host community and visitor-oriented programmes, such as artisan workshops, seasonal craft bazaars, live demonstrations, exhibitions and skill-building residencies. Plans also include environmental education zones, interactive installations and experiential learning areas for schools and colleges.

In addition, the project envisions low-impact recreational spaces, such as nature trails, birdwatching decks, cycling circuits and guided eco-tours. Temporary, eco-friendly tented accommodations may also be introduced to promote sustainable tourism.

Officials said the Eco Lab plan emphasises the use of renewable energy, natural water filtration through bioswales, composting toilets and native vegetation suited to the floodplains. “We’re looking at a space that educates, empowers and entertains, all the while maintaining the ecological sanctity of the floodplains,” the DDA official said.

The DDA also intends to make the space financially self-sustainable. The EOI outlines provisions for branding, visitor engagement and a revenue model based on ticketed experiences, such as guided eco-tours, safaris, workshops and festivals. Agencies will be expected to design a cohesive brand identity for the Artisans Eco Lab, including signage, merchandise and digital tools, such as QR and AR-based interpretation systems. The financial model allows for revenue sharing between DDA and the operating agency.