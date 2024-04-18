Delhi: Work on Magenta Line to hit operations on Yellow Line for 4 months

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on Thursday, said that trains will only operate on a single track between Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri Metro stations on the Yellow Line for four months, from 10pm to 7am. DMRC said this was being done to carry out the extension work of the Magenta Line as part of Phase 4. Work on Magenta Line to hit ops on Yellow Line for 4 months

In a post on X, DMRC said: “Train movement between Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri on the Yellow Line shall be done via single line from 10 pm till end of revenue services and from start of revenue services till 7 am with effect from Thursday (18.4.2024) for a period of four months for execution of Phase-IV work of the Magenta Line extension.”

Samaypur Badli is the last Metro station on the Yellow Line in north Delhi and Millennium City is the last station on the other end in Gurugram. There are two stations — Rohini Sectors 18-19 and Haiderpur Badli Mor — between Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri Metro stations.

A DMRC official said there may be no significant impact on the operations since only a small segment of the Metro line was being regulated. This was also being done only for two to three hours each day.

“Generally, regulation of operations, particularly running single lines, can lead to delays of 5-10 minutes. This can also have a cascading effect on the entire line during peak hours,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Metro services shut on most lines by midnight and begin the next day around 6am. The Magenta Line is being extended from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram and will be completed by March 2026.

Earlier this month, DMRC had said it imposed a speed restriction between Chhattarpur and Sultanpur Metro stations of the Yellow Line, which continues to remain in place. Trains are being operated at a restricted speed of 25km/hour on this stretch due to the tunnelling work below this section — to construct the Golden Line of the Delhi Metro (Aerocity-Tughlakabad). Metro trains are usually operated at a speed of 40-50km/hour.