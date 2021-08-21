World Senior citizen’s Day: Taking ageism head on!

There is no age to learn new things in life; it’s all about following your heart and catching up with the opportunity. Today, on World Senior Citizen’s Day, we bring to you stories of hope, courage and positivity that prove that will power is not a number. It’s your faith in yourself that makes you do things that you deemed impossible at some point in your life. Shattering ageist stereotypes, these inspiring individuals prove that it is never too late to live your passion.

At 62, he started running and never looked back: Tripat Singh

His wife died in 1991 and his whole world came crashing down. Tripat Singh went into depression and shifted to Chandigarh from Delhi. “It so happened that one day, one of my friends pointed out my oversized tummy. It may sound usual but I felt bad. I realised something was wrong with me and decided to start running. It was in college when I loved to be a fitness freak but as life moved, I hardly bothered. From that day when I was 62, till now (76), I didn’t look back. From what started as light jogging in the park turned me to a marathon runner. I have won two gold, one silver and one bronze in 42 km marathons. I have participated and won even the toughest marathons in Shimla and Nanital. Those years turned out to be the most inspiring ones and I also started working out six years back. Before the lockdown, I competed with Mr Punjab once and won with 584 pushups. Everyone was surprised that an old man could defeat a young guy. For me fitness is the way of life. Exercise releases your stress. Fitness has given me a new life and a new perspective. Now I conduct free fitness sessions for all age groups in the morning every day. It is us who decide what life should be all about and not the other way round.”

My grandson trained me in such a way that I started comfortably doing basic exercises, says Kiran Bai.

She pumps iron like a pro at 82: Kiran Bai

Last year, after a bout of sickness, she was unable to do her daily chores, but now she is completely independent, Kiran Bai’s grandson, fitness trainer Chirag Chordia proudly tells us. Kiran Bai started working out at the age of 82. “We began with used water bottles and a resistance band. She loved the exercises and we kept training. I showed her some exercises with weights. It made her feel she could regain her physical independence and the rest is history!” Kiran Bai picked up pace soon. Her fitness videos went viral as netizens couldn’t stop praising the weightlifting granny. “My initial goal was to get comfortable enough to at least sit down on the floor which I hadn’t done in the last 5-6 years. My grandson trained me in such a way that I started comfortably doing basic exercises such as squats, rows, deadlifts, presses, and split squats. I’m happy that my story is inspiring so many people,” says Bai.

My motive is to spread awareness about health and raise money for a cause, says Rajinder Singh.

Skipping at 73 to make a difference: Rajinder Singh

Featured in a book The Unsung Heroes and awarded the Points of Light honour by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ravinder Singh is an inspiration to many. “I was born in Punjab, Amritsar. My father used to skip and I was taught how to skip at a very young age by him. He was my inspiration. Now, I live in Berkshire in southern England and I used to run several kilometers before the pandemic but when Britain went under lockdown, I was restricted to home and couldn’t find a way to follow my fitness regime. At 73, I turned towards skipping once again and started posting videos to encourage others to be active and healthy. My motive is not just to spread awareness about health and fitness but to raise money for a cause. I have been raising funds for the British National Health Service with the help of my daughter. I am also doing The London Marathon in October and turning 74 in the same month. I wish to inspire others to get fit. I work on the principle of helping people or my country, and I will do so as long as I can.”

I forget everything when I tap my feet with the musical beats, says Ravi Bala Sharma.

Dancing since she turned 60: Ravi Bala Sharma

Ravi Bala used to teach music in a government school in Delhi and post retirement, she felt lost and empty. She had nothing to do and it was difficult to kill time. “Life turned boring and I went to Mumbai from Delhi and a new journey began. I have studied music my entire life, my father was also a music teacher, but I love to dance. I forget everything when I tap my feet with the musical beats but I never pursued this hobby of mine. Once I shifted to Mumbai, lockdown happened and my kids motivated me to make dance videos. I was confused and nervous but it unfolded so beautifully as if it was always meant to be. I posted my dance video and it went viral. Everyone appreciated it. I made another one on Diljeet Dosanj’s song and it was shared by Bhuvan Bam. That was the turning point of my life. Life can take turns at any stage of life, so we must be open to new possibilities. Now, I get requests from people to perform on their favourite songs. I get fan mails on how I inspire them and these fan mails motivate me too. To sharpen my skills, I even took online dance classes. Now, I got the moves (laughs). To maintain my stamina, I take care of my health and exercise. I have to take several rounds while performing kathak and it’s important to have stamina, so I can’t compromise on workout. Dance has given me a new life, and I would like to tell all the senior people that it’s the best time to rediscover our passion.”

I never looked back in my journey and accepted everything with love, says actor Dinesh Mohan. (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)

A leap of faith at 55: Dinesh Mohan

When he was offered modeling, everyone advised against it. His relatives, friends and extended relatives said that acting and modeling are meant for youngsters. “If you are old, there is hardly any scope. They had doubts about it but I had none. I was very clear from the very beginning and the first time I faced the camera. It felt like home, it was an inner calling for me. After a severe battle of over a decade against depression, I felt at peace, as if I am always meant to be a model and actor. There were challenges but I stood strong. During the depression, I gained so much weight, right from working on my body to mind, I gave my heart and soul to my work. I never looked back in my journey and accepted everything with love. I have worked in Bollywood and Tollywood and at the age of 63, I wish to work in many more movies. I live in Gurugram and despite living in Delhi-NCR, I am never out of work. We have to keep our faith alive to grow in life and age has nothing to do with passion.”

