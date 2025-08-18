New Delhi, The Yamuna breached the danger mark on Monday, with the water level expected to rise further, prompting authorities to issue warnings and begin preparations for temporary relocation of residents from the floodplains. Yamuna breaches danger mark; prompts authorities to issue warnings, plan for evacuation

Earlier in the day, the Yamuna crossed the danger level, reaching the mark of 205.36 metres at 2 pm on Monday at the Old Railway Bridge. The river had swelled to 205.55 metres at 6 pm.

The warning mark for the river in the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and minister Parvesh Verma also took stock of the situation. Her visit commenced from the Asita Ghat and continued to Yamuna Chhath Ghat, DM East Office, Regulator Number 12 and the Control Room.

She said in view of the water being released from Hathinikund Barrage and heavy rainfall in the Upper Yamuna region, the Central Water Commission has issued an advisory that the river's water level in Delhi may rise up to 206 metres.

She assured that no flood-like situation would arise in the city this time and asked people not to worry. Gupta informed that 14 boats have been deployed at key locations for relief and rescue operations.

According to a senior government official, all important announcements and safety measures have already been taken as the water level rises.

"Plans for evacuation and directions for safe movement are ready. If the water level crosses the warning mark, arrangements for people's stay and food are also in place," he told PTI.

Relief camps have been set up in six districts, that are likely to be affected if the river swells further. The six districts are east, southeast, north, northeast, central and south.

"The number of shelters depends on how many people live in each district. Some places have more shelters, others have fewer. These shelters include government schools and tents, just like what was done during the 2023 floods," he added.

Sharing numbers, he said that around 12,000 to 15,000 people are likely to be affected.

Delhi Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal held a meeting with district magistrates to assess the situation, and another video conference with them is planned for Tuesday to keep things on track, the official said.

Assuaging fears amid the rise in Yamuna level, Gupta said residents of areas likely to be affected have already been alerted by the administration and necessary arrangements have been made to shift them to safer places.

All departments are working round the clock in vigilance, and the situation is fully under control, she added.

Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023 with several areas inundated because of heavy rain and more than 25,000 people evacuated.

In 2023, the river had reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres, surpassing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978 by a significant margin.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.