Yoga in yellow alert: Delhiites make the most of outdoor sessions

With gyms shut in the city, as per the restrictions under yellow alert, it’s yoga in the open that is more or less the only option left for residents to be able to work out and stay fit. Most yoga centres, in the Capital, have been shut as per the guidelines of the Government. But private trainers are allowed to conduct yoga outdoors, and Delhiites are making the most of this option.

“There are more bookings for private sessions coming in now, as this is the only form of exercise that has been allowed, and that too in the open and not indoors. Some people are booking yoga sessions with us, specifically for their kids. People want to concentrate on their health and work out as well, and yoga is undoubtedly the best option to do so at this point,” says Nidhi Bhanot, from Yog Nirvana Yoga Classes, Model Town.

Echoing similar thoughts, Anuj Bangari, a yoga teacher from Pitampura, says, “The response in the number of queries and enrolments has been phenomenal in the past few days, and roz fresh enquiries bhi aa rahi hain. Ek toh sirf yoga allowed hai toh log fitness angle se soch rahe hain. But in addition, they know that yoga has many benefits and just practising breathing exercises can help them strengthen their lungs and subsequently build their immunity. So this is another reason why a lot of people are of late wanting to take up yoga, seeing the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. Log chahte hain ki woh fully prepared rahe Covid ko harane ke liye!”

Yoga teacher Anuj Bangari confirms that the response in the number of queries has gone up of late.

But only yoga, without Covid precautions, isn’t going to be of much help in such times, says Bangari, adding, “I’m taking one on one classes, and those too are conducted in the open. No group sessions are allowed as of now because I feel it’s utmost important to maintain social distancing, to defeat the corona virus.” And another yoga instructor, Hari Om, who conducts personalised sessions across Delhi-NCR shares, “Humari offline individual classes bhi chal rahi hain, but we are ensuring to take in only vaccinated students. The instructors are also vaccinated, and we organise these classes in the open, while ensuring a six to eight feet distance between the students and us. Instructor mask pehne rakhte hain. Aur pehle jaise we would hold a student and guide them in striking the correct pose for an asana, but now we are making sure that we don’t even go close. We only give verbal instructions and guidance.”

The set up seems to be working for people wanting to stay fit. “The results are so amazing that those who had enrolled themselves earlier, are this time getting their family members as well as friends to join in,” says Mandeep Duggal who runs Delhi Yoga Classes in Rohini. And Ruby Sharma, a homemaker from Shalimar Bagh says, “Yoga is really helping me as the news of Covid cases going up, drove me to join solo classes, and I am so happy with my decision. I’ve a medical condition in my lungs, and just coming for the class in the outdoors is making me feel so much better. I was anxious as I cannot take a chance with Covid, but the fact that only yoga is open, motivated me to join. At least there is some form of work out that we can do to stay healthy.”

