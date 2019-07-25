Delhi Police cop rapes 14-year-old domestic help at home, absconds after her mother calls 100

A Delhi Police head constable raped a 14-year-old domestic help at his home in outer Delhi’s Mundka on Tuesday, police said. Rajendra Singh Sagar, additional deputy commissioner of police (outer district), said the survivor’s medical examination has confirmed rape.

“We have booked the head constable for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The policeman has been absconding, but we have formed a team to track him,” said Sagar.

The officer said the accused is a resident of Mundka in outer Delhi. He is currently serving in the security department at a court complex in Delhi. His wife is also a court employee. Hindustan Times is not publishing the name of the cop to protect the survivor’s identity.

“The head constable had hired the minor girl about a month ago. He allegedly raped the girl when she visited the house for cleaning work on Tuesday. His wife was away at work when the crime took place,” said ADCP Sagar.

The accused cop had allegedly threatened the teenager before allowing her to go home. The girl told her mother about the crime after reaching home.

“Her mother made a call to the police control room (PCR) immediately. We sent the girl for medical examination and registered a case, but the accused policeman escaped before we could catch him,” said ADCP Sagar, adding that the rape survivor is medically stable and is being counselled to help her cope with the trauma of the crime.

The officer said the policeman’s wife is available for questioning but she has not been able to provide any leads on her husband’s whereabouts.

Another senior police officer said no decision on departmental action such as suspension or dismissal from service has been taken against the accused yet. “We are waiting to arrest and interrogate him first,” said the officer.

This is not the first time that a Delhi Police official has been accused of rape. In July 2015, a reportedly drunk assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police had allegedly raped a 23-year-old domestic help of his friend at gunpoint in west Delhi’s Rani Bagh. The allegation was immediately followed by the accused’s dismissal from service with the then commissioner of police BS Bassi announcing the accused policeman would be sacked without any departmental enquiry.

In December 2017, an assistant sub-inspector deployed at Mianwali police station in outer Delhi allegedly raped a 30-year-old woman complainant on the pretext of helping her. Not only was that policeman booked, he was also immediately dismissed from service.

More recently in September last year, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) was accused of raping his woman friend on the pretext of marriage. The senior officer was sent on leave after the registration of a criminal case.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 20:56 IST