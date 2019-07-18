Delhi: Residents laud move to give ownership, transfer rights over properties

New Delhi: Residents of unauthorised colonies welcomed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that they would soon have ownership rights and transfer rights over properties, though some questioned the “timing”, given that the Delhi assembly elections are likely to be take place by early 2020.

Kejriwal Thursday said residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi will soon have ownership and transfer rights over properties as Centre has conveyed a “positive response” to the Delhi government’s proposal in this regard.

The final nod from the Centre is yet to be received.

Dushyant Kumar, owner of a roadside shoe shop, recalled how he had to run from pillar to post to get a loan of ₹50,000 that he needed to start his business around 10 years ago. “Although I had a house of my own, I could not apply for a loan because I did not have registry documents,” Kumar, a resident of Harsh Vihar, an unauthorised colony, said.

Ultimately, he said he had to rely on relatives in his village of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and money lenders who charged him a high interest.

Kumar said, “The initiative to give ownership rights over properties in unauthorised colonies will help business— people would be able to take loans by mortgaging their houses.”

Sareeta Sharma, an anganwadi worker who lives in an unauthorised colony in Jaitpur, was sceptical about the announcement.

“Maybe, the AAP is anxious after its poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls and the BJP too must be worried as it had lost the 2015 assembly elections. It looks like a gimmick ahead of the next assembly elections. Why could they (government) not do this two years ago?” Sharma said.

While the BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections and the Congress pushed AAP to the third position in terms of vote share, the AAP had won 67 of 70 seats in the 2015 assembly elections.

“In the last four years, our colony got water, sewer network and better roads. It looks like the ownership rights will lead us all towards a better life,” Gopal Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi’s biggest unauthorised colony, said.

Afsar Ali, a resident of Babarpur, however, was worried about technicalities. “It looks like this announcement is an outcome of the tussle between the Centre and the AAP government. It’s risky to have high hopes. It is also unclear how the government will work out modalities such as circle rates, etc,” Ali said.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 22:29 IST