e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi’s municipal bodies to start mega drive against dengue, chikungunya and malaria

Delhi’s municipal bodies to start mega drive against dengue, chikungunya and malaria

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Delhi’s three municipal corporations— north, east and south — will launch a mega campaign against vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria from August 25.

All seven members of Parliament from the city, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and party councillors will be part of the “awareness cum preventive” campaign.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference of the three mayors of the north, east and south Delhi municipal corporations.

North mayor Jai Prakash said since the monsoon is in full swing, rainwater gets accumulated at empty patches of land, roadsides and even on rooftops of buildings, which provides a conducive atmosphere for the breeding of the aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known for spreading dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

He said the campaign will focus on making people aware about vector-borne diseases and take preventive measures to control the spread of mosquitoes.

“The mega campaign will start on August 25 and continue till September 30. All our seven MPs, all BJP MLAs and party councillors from the three civic bodies will participate with other municipal staff. They all will visit households and appeal to the public not to let water accumulate and discourage mosquito breeding. We will distribute pamphlets carrying information about preventive measures to be taken by people for dengue, malaria and chikungunya,” Prakash said.

Prakash said DBC (domestic breeding checkers) employees have checked 71,65,882 houses and sprayed anti-mosquito drugs at 2,04,429 places. Mosquito larvae were found in 21,339 houses. Notices have been sent to 16,642 and challans issued to 360 people and households.

According to civic records, 41 cases of dengue, 26 cases of chikungunya and 48 cases of malaria has been reported till August 17 this year in the national capital. No death has been reported.

In 2019, as many as 111 cases of malaria, 57 cases of dengue and 20 cases of chikungunya were reported. The three civic agencies have around 5,000-6,000 DBC and malaria unit workers. The municipalities have a strength of around 71,000 sanitation employees.

East Delhi mayor Nirmal Jain said the entire machinery of the three municipalities will visit every household to check if water has accumulated in the buildings. Fogging exercises and spraying of anti-larva solution has already started in most of localities.

top news
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Nearly 30,000 deaths in 3 yrs due to trespassing, ‘untoward incidents’: Railways
Nearly 30,000 deaths in 3 yrs due to trespassing, ‘untoward incidents’: Railways
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In