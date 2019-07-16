Delhi University makes forensic checking of certificates mandatory

New Delhi

Delhi University (DU) has made it mandatory for all its departments to carry out forensic checking of certificates and mark sheets submitted by students seeking admission to postgraduate courses. The university has asked the students to submit their original documents within a week from the last date of admissions for the checking.

It has also postponed the date of commencement of postgraduate admission scheduled to start from Wednesday. The varsity will release the fresh schedule on Thursday.

According to a member of the university’s admission committee, the decision was taken in view of the ‘Ankiv Baisoya controversy’. The university had last year cancelled the admission of Baisoya, a former president of DU students’ union (DUSU), after his documents were found to be forged.

“It’s easier to check the authenticity of class 12 certificates because many boards are providing us the direct online verification links. Around 80% of the students enrolling in DU colleges are from the CBSE board which has already given us the database of all students. The major issue comes with checking the authenticity of students enrolling in postgraduate courses because there are thousands of universities and we cannot check the databases of all of them,” the official said.

The university also published a circular on its website on Tuesday asking students to submit their documents within a week of the last date of admission. This year, the university is not taking original documents of students at the time of admission. “Failing which the admission of the said student may be summarily be cancelled,” the circular stated.

Officials at some departments, however, said that they were yet to receive directions from the university on the process of verification. KT Sarao, director of the Department of Buddhist Studies, said, “We still do not know how this verification will be done because we do not have trained staff members. We will wait the university’s orders.”

Earlier, the university had directed all colleges to carry out forensic tests on at least the certificates submitted by the students seeking admission to undergraduate courses. Some colleges, including Ramjas College, Dyal Singh College and Kalindi College, are already using professional teams to verify candidates’ certificates.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 22:04 IST