Demo classes for board students start at Sonepat’s govt school

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 02:48 IST

With masks on their face and bags on their backs, 18 students reached Government High School, Bazidpur Saboli, on Monday, as the school partially reopened for the first time since the lockdown.

The Haryana government had last week decided to run demo classes for board students at this school, along with the Government Senior Secondary School at Karnal’s Nigdhu village.

The school, on its part, left no stone unturned to ensure their safety of students amid the Covid-19 infection fears. Headmaster Chand Kishor said, “All students underwent thermal screening at the gate itself. As soon as they reached, the teachers apprised them of the social distancing norms and other safety guidelines. We made sure that there was adequate spacing in their seating arrangements.”

“Fifteen students sat in one room (five students each in three rows) and three others were seated in a different room. The other students joined the class through online mode,” he added.

FOUR-HOUR CLASSES

The headmaster further said that they organised four classes of one-hour each for Science, Mathematics, English and Hindi. “We will call other students also this week once these students become familiar with the safety guidelines. Teachers have made videos of the students entering the school and attending the classes. These videos will be sent to other schools by the education department,” he added.

Sonepat district education officer Joginder Hooda said the students were advised to observe distancing with their family members for a few hours after they return home.

“The students were very excited to join the school after a gap of nearly five and a half months. We will not compromise with the students’ health while running the classes. I want to thank the parents of the students for agreeing to send their kids to the school for demo classes,” the DEO added.

The students claimed that the teachers and other staff helped them on the first day.

“Seating arrangements were made in the classroom in accordance with the safety protocols. The teachers told us that our school timing will be increased after the success of demo classes. Finally, our life seems to have come back on track and we will just focus on studies now as this is our board year,” the students said.