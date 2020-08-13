e-paper
Home / Cities / Denied a pet kitten, 14-year-old kills self in Ghaziabad

Denied a pet kitten, 14-year-old kills self in Ghaziabad

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 14-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his residence at a highrise under the jurisdiction of Indirapuram police station area on Thursday morning. Police said the boy had killed himself as he wanted to adopt/buy a kitten,to which his mother did not agree.

The police said that the boy was found hanging in his room after his mother and his gym trainer opened the door on Thursday morning.

“For the past 2-3 days he had been asking his mother to buy him a pet kitten. His mother had told him that she would get him a pet once his father arrives from China, where he is presently working. The boy, however, insisted that he wanted a pet immediately and was angry at having been turned down. Later, he went to his room on Wednesday evening and that was the last time anyone ever saw him. Since, he had a habit of confining himself to his room, his mother did not think much of it in the beginning,” said Anshu Jain, circle officer (Indirapuram).

“However, when the mother opened the room on Thursday morning, she found him hanging from the ceiling fan . The boy studied in a Delhi school and had come to his parents during the lockdown,” Jain added.

The police said that they boy was a student of Class 10 and stayed at the hostel of his school in Delhi.

They added that the family so far has not given any written complaint in the incident.

Ghaziabad does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

