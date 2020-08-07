e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Despite increase in cases, covid-19 testing misses its target in Punjab

Despite increase in cases, covid-19 testing misses its target in Punjab

Punjab, however, has failed to meet its target of conducting 12,000 tests per day for the past fortnight that started July 25 by a margin of 25% or around 43,000 tests (1.25 lakh tests done against targeted 1.68 lakh

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 21:50 IST
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Hindustan TImes, Amritsar
The target was set after the state hiked the testing capacity in its government institutions from 9,000 to 12,000 tests per day.
The target was set after the state hiked the testing capacity in its government institutions from 9,000 to 12,000 tests per day.(HT file)
         

AMRITSAR With no end in sight to the pandemic and no sign of cases going down, increased testing is seen a way to ensure that some of the population, at least, can be spared the covid-19 disease.

Punjab, however, has failed to meet its target of conducting 12,000 tests per day for the past fortnight that started July 25 by a margin of 25% or around 43,000 tests (1.25 lakh tests done against targeted 1.68 lakh). The target was set after the state hiked the testing capacity in its government institutions from 9,000 to 12,000 tests per day. On Friday, the state added 12,168 samples tested, the highest single-day testing.

As per the state’s media bulletin, Punjab reported 9,246 fresh cases, 5,743 recoveries and 248 fatalities due to the virus over the past two weeks.

State covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said: “We are continuously directing district officers to increase daily sample collection. We have conducted more than 6 lakh covid-19 tests in the state and have to keep in mind out capacity. The daily samples being tested are increasing everyday.”

“The state has limited staff to collect swab samples, as most employees remain busy in contract tracing. Not every health official is trained in sample collection and conducting rapid antigen tests. Most samples are being collected from Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, and these are the traced contacts of the patients. Some people are still reluctant to get tested. Others think their family members will also be taken to hospital, if they are found positive,” said a health official, on the condition of anonymity.

Officials added that four new testing labs had been set up at Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Mohali with a capacity of 250 per day to begin with, and it would be raised to 1,000 per day by August-end.

top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into valley; 16 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into valley; 16 dead
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Deeply anguished and distressed at air accident in Kozhikode, says Hardeep Singh: Latest updates
Deeply anguished and distressed at air accident in Kozhikode, says Hardeep Singh: Latest updates
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Both Air India Express pilots killed as plane with 191 on board skids off runway in Kozhikode
Both Air India Express pilots killed as plane with 191 on board skids off runway in Kozhikode
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In