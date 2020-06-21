e-paper
Despite MHA advisory, Punjab education dept still using Zoom app

The ministry of home affairs (MHA), had in April, issued an advisory against the use of the app, citing security concerns.

cities Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:57 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Senior officials of Punjab education department use Zoom app to conduct meetings with district education officers, who then hold meetings with school heads and teachers.
Senior officials of Punjab education department use Zoom app to conduct meetings with district education officers, who then hold meetings with school heads and teachers.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Despite the home ministry’s advisory against the use of Zoom app, the Punjab education department is still using it for videoconferencing, leaving government school teachers hassled.

Teachers say that even though the advisory, citing security concerns, was issued over two months ago, the department has failed to find an alternative or issue directions against its use.

Confirming this, an education department official, pleading anonymity, revealed that senior officials of the department use this app to conduct meetings with district education officers, who then hold meetings with school heads and teachers.

“Who will be responsible if a teacher’s personal data, including bank details, are leaked through this app,” said Vikram Dev, a member of the Democratic Teachers’ Front.

District education officer Amarjeet Singh said, “We are only following the government’s directions.”

While education secretary Krishan Kumar did not respond despite repeated phone calls, department spokesperson Rajinder Singh said, “I’m not aware about the advisory and will speak to the officials concerned.”

