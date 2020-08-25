Despite warning no action was taken, say local residents

Aug 25, 2020

Mahad (Raigad) Even as the Raigad police filed an FIR against five persons for the Mahad building collapse, residents in the area claimed that had action been taken earlier, lives would have been saved.

Shakeel Kalsekar, a resident of another building in the area, said, “My close friends stayed in the building which was constructed near the floodline. Every monsoon, water accumulated till the waist. The residents had informed the builder that the foundation had become weak. The builders promised help, but did nothing. There is complete negligence on the part of the builder and the civic body which did not audit the structure.”

Police said that they are probing the allegations.

Raigad SP Anil Paraskar said, “We have been talking to neighbours and others who know the issue well. Their statements will be recorded and an expert opinion is being taken. We have already lodged an FIR in the case and the said angle of a weak pillar and negligence will be proved.”

Muzammil Ubhare lost three members of his family in the collapse. He said, “We demand a complete inquiry into this serious lapse and want strict action in the case.”

Despite repeated attempts, developer Farooq Kazi could not be contacted.

The FIR filed by Mahad police have named five persons identified as Farooq Kazi, a developer; Gaurav Shah, architect; Bahubali Dhamane, RCC consultant; Deepak Jhisand, former Mahad municipal council chief and Shashikant Dighe, junior construction inspector at Mahad municipal council.

Mujib Lore, a social worker from the area, said “The building was made of substandard material and its foundations had become weak, but still the builders did not pay any heed to the residents’ requests.”