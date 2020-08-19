DGP’s appointment: Punjab concludes its arguments, hearing to continue on Thursday

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:15 IST

Chandigarh The Punjab government, on Wednesday, concluded its arguments during a hearing into the petitions filed by it and Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta challenging the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that had set aside the appointment of Gupta as head of state police. The hearing in the case would continue on Thursday.

The government has allayed fears of mala fide in appointment, the manner/procedure followed by the state for preparing a panel of eligible officers, and the criteria that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) followed for objective assessment on the aspect of “range of experience” in the five core policing areas (intelligence, law and order, administration, investigation and security). It was as per the provisions laid down in the 2009 guidelines of the commission, approved by the Supreme Court and uniformly applied for all states since then, it added. It has also argued that there was no bar as to how many officers could be there in zone of consideration for appointment, as the only criterion was 30 years of experience.

A 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Gupta had superseded five senior officers to be named the state police chief on February 7, 2019. IPS officers Mohammad Mustafa and Siddharth Chattopadhyaya had challenged his appointment. While Mustafa is a 1985-batch officer and Chattopadhyaya a 1986-batch officer, Gupta is a 1987-batch officer.

The UPSC, too, has concluded its arguments. It has submitted that all eligible officers are considered and state governments are mandatorily asked by the UPSC to forward the list of all eligible officers and their relevant documents.

“State governments have no say in restricting zone of consideration. It is mandatory for state governments to send the names of all officers, who fulfil requirement of eligibility,” it has submitted. During the hearing on Wednesday, the court asked all counsels to submit written submissions as the case is being heard through video-conferencing. The case is being taken up for urgent hearing in the wake of Mustafa’s plea that he would be out of zone of consideration period for the post by August-end.