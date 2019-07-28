Dhanvapur STP functioning partially, a cause of bad smell: HSPCB

Gurugram: An inspection of the 68-million litre daily (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Dhanwapur found that the unit is treating sewage only partially, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) said.

HSPCB officials inspected the site on Friday, following a July 9 direction from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), after complaints from Sector 9A residents of foul smells emanating from the plant.

“The plant is working at 30% capacity at present, which is the main reason bad smell emanates from the STP,” said Kudleep Singh, regional officer, HSPCB, adding that BOD (biochemical oxygen demand) levels are many folds above the prescribed norms.

The HSPCB said that the plant is not treating the total inflow of the sewage, and has sent a notice to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to fix the problem in a time-bound manner. The GMDA is the custodian authority of the Dhanwapur STP.

After receiving complaints from Sector 9A residents, the CPCB had written a letter to the HSPCB on July 9, seeking a compliance report by July 31.

The GMDA has three STP units at Dhanwapur — 68MLD, 50MLD and 100MLD. The 68MLD-unit was built in 2004, and the other two units came up in 2013.

“We have already informed the HSPCB of our plan to renovate the respective unit a month ago. We will complete upgrade work by September 30, and the smell will be controlled,” Lalit Arora, chief engineer, GMDA, said.

Residents said the distance between the periphery of the residential sector and the STP is less than 150 metres, and all houses on the periphery of the sector are prone to the odour.

Rajender Kumar, a resident of Sector 9A and complainant who had written to the CPCB on July 1, said, “I will raise this issue again, because the smell has not stopped yet.”

