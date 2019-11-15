e-paper
Discom cuts power supply to 1,526 defaulters

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:41 IST
NOIDA: During the ongoing disconnection drive, the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has disconnected supply to 1,526 defaulters in November 2019 so far. These defaulters were either having a power load of over 4 kilowatt to their households or had refused to get registered under PVVNL’s recent easy instalment scheme, launched on November 11.

PVVNL chief engineer, Gautam Budh Nagar, Virendra Nath Singh said these 1,526 defaulters had not cleared their dues, which is cumulatively amounts to ₹3.20 crore. “Fearing permanent disconnection, nearly 700 other defaulters have deposited around ₹1.75 crore towards their outstanding dues,” he said.

As on October 1, nearly 60,000 consumers under various categories owed dues amounting to ₹125 crore to PVVNL.

Singh further informed that during the disconnection drive, the PVVNL is raiding all defaulters who have taken a power load of over 4 kilowatt and have not paid their dues despite repeated reminders.

“For defaulters who have taken power load of less than 4 kilowatt, we have launched the easy instalment scheme. But, if they refuse to be registered under it, we will have no option but to permanently disconnect their lines,” he said.

The chief engineer also said besides the disconnection drive, the PVVNL has also started raids in areas prone to power theft. “During different drives to check power theft, so far, over 600 FIRs have been lodged against power thieves under Section 135 and Section 158B of Electricity Act, 2003, at our anti-power theft police station in Sector 63. These cases can be taken back, when the power thieves pay the fine imposed on them,” he said.

About the response to the recent easy instalment scheme, he said people are very enthusiastic about the scheme as it will give them relief from heavy power surcharge on their outstanding dues. “In a week’s time, over 200 people have opted to be registered under this scheme. Since we have been continuously encouraging people to opt for this scheme, by the last date of registration on December 31, at least 10,000 consumers are expected to avail of this scheme,” he said.

