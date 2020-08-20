District-level patient management system announced in Thane

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:09 IST

With the number of cases decreasing in most parts of Thane district and increase in discharge rate, Thane district collector has announced a district-level patient management system to manage surplus hospital beds available across the district. This will ensure that a patient can get access to beds anywhere in the district depending on availability.

Patients will have to call on a toll-free number — 1800 1205282 — to get a hospital bed nearest to their homes. If there are no beds available, bed in a nearby city will be made available to ensure none of the patients suffer due to lack of beds.

Thane district has a total of 115,923 Covid-19 cases, of which around 19,541 are active while 3,400 deaths have been reported so far.

District collector Rajesh Narvekar said, “Since March, when the first case in the district was detected, we have come a long way in containing the pandemic. Cases are decreasing; however, the district is far from being free of Covid-19. We have now launched a district-level patient management system. Patients can call on the toll free number after testing positive to get a bed near their home.”

Narvekar added, “A message will be sent to the patients on their mobile phones as well as the hospital, confirming the bed allotment. The system will be applicable in Thane rural as well as municipal limits. In case, there are no beds available in the patient’s city and a neighbouring city has vacant beds, we will shift patient to that city. No local body can reject any patient from any of the cities in the district.”

He claimed that such a system will ensure no patient dies or suffers due to lack of availability of beds in their area. “This will curb deaths due to unavailability of beds and also improve recovery rate due to timely treatment.”