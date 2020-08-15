e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / District panel finds BJP corporator guilty of forging caste certificate

District panel finds BJP corporator guilty of forging caste certificate

cities Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:23 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) corporator has been found guilty by the district caste verification committee (DCVC) for submitting forged documents to obtain a caste certificate during the mayoral elections.

On Monday, the DCVC declared Neela Bernard Taneja-Soans’s caste certificate invalid and ordered the Thane Rural police to file a case of forgery and cheating against her.

Soans said she will appeal against the DCVC order before the Bombay high court. “I will be updating on the issue shortly as due to the Covid-19 outbreak, my visits are restricted. I am hopeful of getting justice,” she said.

top news
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In