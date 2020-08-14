Districts allowed to hire specialist doctors temporarily to deal with rising Covid cases

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:34 IST

In wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the National Health Mission has allowed all districts in Uttar Pradesh to appoint specialist doctors for their L2(for mild cases) and L3 facilities(for severe cases) on a temporary basis till the end of this year. With the NHM’s nod, the Ghaziabad health department will now hire anaesthetists and physicians for its two L2 hospitals said officials.

The officials of the Ghaziabad health department said they need at least six anaesthetists (doctors who are responsible for providing anaesthesia to patients and give intensive care and help in pain management) and two physicians for their L2 hospital at ESIC, Sahibabad and another six anaesthetists for the L2 facility at Sanjay Nagar for now.

In a letter issued on Thursday to all district magistrates and chief medical officers, state director, NHM (Uttar Pradesh), Aparna U said that medical specialists can be hired on a temporary basis till December 31, 2020, either through selections made via walk-in interviews or through bidding in case the interview fails to draw applicants.

“Committee comprising district magistrate, chief medical officer and chief medical superintendent will be formed to select the candidates. The district committee will initially select candidates through walk-in (interview) method and will appoint the selected candidates. In case, the specialists are not available through walk-in interviews, a bidding process should be taken up and the applicants should be selected on the basis of lowest bid made (those who ask for lowest monthly remuneration,” the letter stated. The bidding process will be held with the help of an online bidding model developed by an agency selected by the Central government.

With the letter the Ghaziabad health department hopes to appoint at least 14 specialists for now. “We have given one high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC)—an advanced oxygen-supplying equipment—and four bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) systems—a non-invasive ventilation mechanism—to ESIC Hospital, while six BiPAP systems are given to the Sanjay Nagar L2 hospital. These equipments are helpful in tackling respiratory issues and breathing difficulties in patients. We need more anaesthetists for the operation of such equipment and the ventilator in our hospitals apart from two physicians needed at ESIC Hospital,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

“Now that the hiring of specialists is allowed, we will be able to appoint specialists in order to give better care to Covid-19 patients. We have also provided three HFNCs to our L3 hospital. This is proving helpful in dealing with patients who face respiratory issues,” he added.

The Ghaziabad district has reported 6,309 cases of the coronavirus disease so far.

According to the latest records of the health department, the district, at present, has 576 beds available in the two L2 hospitals at ESIC Sahibabad—an L1 hospital (for asymptomatic cases) earlier now converted to an L2 hospital and the Sanjay Nagar hospital, besides beds in the only L3 hospital at Santosh Medical College. The L2 hospitals have 13 ICU beds, while the L3 has 20 ICU beds. The three hospitals also have three, 12 and 21 ventilators, respectively. Together, the three hospitals have 387 beds which are equipped with oxygen supplies.

“The L3 hospital enough specialist doctors available for now, while more specialists are available with the 10 private hospitals which have been roped in to provide paid Covid treatment to positive patients. The new order will enable us to rope in more workforce required to deal with Covid-19,” Dr Gupta added.