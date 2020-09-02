e-paper
Domestic help held for theft at elderly woman's home in GK-1

Domestic help held for theft at elderly woman’s home in GK-1

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing diamond and gold jewellery from an 80-year-old woman’s Greater Kailash - 1 house, where he began working as a domestic help just weeks before the crime, the police said on Wednesday.

Three diamond rings have been recovered from the arrested domestic help, Mantu Yadav, while two other stolen diamond rings, one pearl ring and a gold chain are with his associate, who helped him get work at the elderly woman’s home, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Thakur said a case was registered under Section 381 of Indian Penal Code at the Greater Kailash police station based on the woman’s complaint. The woman, who lives with her son, said she suspected the domestic help, who had been missing since the theft came to light.

Thakur said the domestic help was hired in early August and had been avoiding sharing his personal details for police verification. Since the complainant needed a domestic help immediately, she employed him without completing the verification, he said.

“A local enquiry led us to the suspect’s brother, who was asked to join the probe. He gave us his home town’s address and contact numbers of his family members. Due to the continuous pressure, the suspect returned to Delhi and joined the probe. We arrested him and recovered three stolen diamond rings,” the DCP added.

The police are now on the hunt for Yadav’s associate.

