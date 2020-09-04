Don’t hide Covid-19 symptoms: 31% die in 24 hours of admission, reveals Mumbai civic corporation data

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 01:03 IST

Months after the Covid outbreak in the city, the fatality rate stands at 5.1%. Reason? According to the death audit committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), delay in hospitalisation is to blame as 31% of the deaths take place within 24 hours of admission.

Last week, the death audit committee concluded the third analysis of 5,200 deaths in the city. Of them, 1,615 died within 24 hours, while 59% died within four days of hospitalisation.

In Mumbai, since March, 148,569 people have been infected with Covid-19. Of them, 7,724 have succumbed till September 2. The city’s fatality rate is higher than the state, which stands at 3%. To reduce the fatality rate, the death audit committee has recommended earlier admission of suspected and confirmed patients, especially those with comorbidities and aged above 50 years.

“There are two sets of people. First, who avoid symptoms considering it as a general seasonal flu and take medicines over the counter, which deteriorates their condition. Second are those who despite having underlying health issues try to hide the infection which delays the hospitalisation,” said Dr Avinash Supe, in-charge of the death audit committee.

When HT spoke to health volunteers, they complained that often people hide information about their symptoms during inspection. Fearing quarantine, people also take fever-reducing medicines. “When we try to do door-to-door inspections, especially in buildings with infected patients, people even refuse to come out for thermal scanning. If they have aged people, they don’t even tell us. Then we have to check the voters’ list to find them,” said a health volunteer from R-North ward that covers Dahisar. Dr Supe laid emphasis on people’s cooperation.

However, the death rate varies from ward to ward. For instance, L ward covering Kurla (west), Andheri Sakinaka and Powai has the highest mortality rate of 7.44%, followed by 7.37% at B ward (Dongri, Masjid Bunder), 7.21% at H (East) ward (Bandra, Khar and Santacruz) and 7% at M (West) ward (Chembur). G-South (Worli and Prabhadevi), F-North ward (Sion, Matunga, Wadala and Dadar-east), M (East) ward covering Chembur east, K (East) ward covering Marol and Andheri East, G (North) covering Dadar, Dharavi and Mahim, Parel, have all registered death rates ranging between 6-6.7%. R-Central (Borivli) and T (Mulund) wards have recorded 3% and 2.7% fatality rate, respectively.

BMC has come up with three steps to control the fatality rate in Mumbai— timely admission, intensive supportive therapy and oxygenation. The civic body has instructed hospitals to take note of the onset of symptoms among patients, date of the test conducted and time taken for admission.

“Patient-wise data is being collected for analysis of the death audit committee. We check if the patient was refused admission by other hospitals, or there was a delay in detection of the virus. This data is maintained ward-wise, which also helps us understand why certain wards report higher fatality rates,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

City doctors on Covid-19 duties also highlighted that often unavailability of essential drugs such as Tocilizumab and Remdesivir delays the treatment of patients. “Although the situation is better now in comparison to July, patients’ families are still struggling to arrange for life-saving drugs. This often takes away a lot of time,” said an epidemiologist.