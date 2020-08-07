e-paper
Don’t permit Ulhasnagar residents, mandals to immerse Ganpati idols in Kalyan creek: Traffic police to KDMC

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:40 IST
Sajana Nambiar
The traffic police in Kalyan have requested the civic body to not permit the immersion of Ganpati idols from nearby Ulhasnagar in Kalyan creek. The request was made during a meeting between the traffic police and civic officials on Thursday in a bid to ensure less crowding in the city amid the Covid-19 outbreak as well as to manage the traffic better.

Sukhdev Patil, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan, said, “Each year, huge idols from Ulhasnagar are immersed in Kalyan creek, as there is no facility to immerse big idols in Ulhasnagar. However, this year, as the government is only allowing idols upto 4 feet, all the immersions can take place in Ulhasnagar itself. This will help us to man the traffic situation better in Kalyan.”

Around 200 Ganpati idols from Ulhasnagar are brought to Kalyan for immersion. Mandal representatives and residents from Ulhasnagar take the Shahad bridge or the Waldhuni bridge to reach Kalyan. Both these bridges are the main connecters to reach to Kalyan and witness huge congestion, traffic officers from Kalyan said.

“The state government directed against allowing any kind of procession in the city. So we will make sure that residents don’t cause crowding anywhere,” said Patil.

“We are discussing the proposal made by the traffic police over restrictions on allowing idols from the neighbouring cities to Kalyan for immersions and a decision on the issue will be taken soon,” a civic official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Meanwhile, the traffic department also appealed to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to ensure that the roads are repaired and also demanded civic officials to put up barricades and dividers wherever necessary to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

“Barricades and dividers are must for the free flow of traffic. From the past one year, we have been following up with the civic body to help us in putting them up, but it has been delayed,” said Patil.

The civic official said that barricades can be provided only after the proposal gets approved by the general body. “Also, the roads which need dividers fall under the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the traffic police will have to follow up with them,” the official said.

The Maharashtra government made it mandatory for all mandals to take prior permission from the local authorities concerned before holding celebrations. The government also capped the maximum idol height at 4 feet as a part of the precautionary measures for celebrations amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

