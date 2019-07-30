Don’t politicise Signature Bridge: Kejriwal to Cong

cities

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:03 IST

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday indicated that the name of the Signature Bridge will not be changed.

The Delhi Congress had on Monday written to Kejriwal, requesting the Delhi government to name the Signature Bridge after the three-time former chief minister, Sheila Dikshit, who died earlier this month. In the letter, Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said the bridge was Dikshit’s gift to the national capital and it should be renamed after her.

When asked about the Congress’ request, Kejriwal said, “The bridge was conceptualised as Signature Bridge. Delhi’s people like the name Signature Bridge. Please let it be. It is best not to politicise this.”

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 21:03 IST