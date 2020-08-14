e-paper
Downpour brings deluge to several Sonepat areas

Downpour brings deluge to several Sonepat areas

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
People trying to cross a submerged area in Sonepat city on Thursday.
People trying to cross a submerged area in Sonepat city on Thursday.(Manoj Dhaka /HT)
         

Heavy rainfall in several parts of Sonepat district on Thursday led to a flood-like situation. Sonepat block reported 200mm rainfall, Kharkhauda 145mm, Rai 126mm, Ganaur 112mm, Gohana 55mm and Khanpur Kalan 19mm on Thursday. The district has been put on high alert.

15 hurt in building collapse

Fifteen people got injured after a building collapsed due to heavy rainfall at Salimsar Majra village. A district official said five of them were seriously injured and sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak.

Sunita Devi, Jatheri sarpanch, said her house was also inundated and claimed that several panchayat record were spoiled.

In Rai and Sonepat, cops were seen draining out water. Commuters had to face inconvenience as their vehicles were submerged.

