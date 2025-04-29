Ahmedabad, The civic authorities and police in Ahmedabad on Tuesday launched a mega demolition drive in the Chandola lake area, days after illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were detained from the settlements built on the periphery of the water body, officials said. Drive launched to raze illegal settlements in Ahmedabad locality post detention of Bangladeshis

While the demolition drive is being spearheaded by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, around 2,000 policemen, headed by Joint Commissioner of Police-Crime Sharad Singhal, were deployed at the site to maintain law and order, Police Commissioner G S Malik said.

Malik, who reached the lake to take stock of the demolition drive, told reporters that all police stations in the city were put on 'alert' to deal with any situation in view of the demolition drive at Chandola Lake, a Muslim-majority area.

Singhal said the AMC started the drive early in the morning with 50 teams, each equipped with an earthmover machine.

"The last demolition drive at Chandola Lake was carried out in 2009. Recently, a survey conducted by the AMC revealed that government land had been encroached upon again, and shanties were constructed around the lake. Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants lived in areas like Siyasatnagar and Bengali Vaas surrounding this lake," he said.

According to Malik, an FIR is being registered against Mehmood Pathan alias Lallu Bihari, the mastermind behind the encroachment on government land at Chandola Lake. He also helped illegal Bangladeshi immigrants get rental accommodation and Aadhaar cards.

"We have deployed 2,000 policemen along with 20 companies of the State Reserve Police to assist the AMC in clearing illegal constructions at Chandola Lake, which includes areas like Siyasatnagar and Bengali Vaas. Police in the entire city have also been put on alert. Strict action will be taken if anyone tries to take the law into their hands," Malik said.

He said even the minority community residing near the lake wants the authorities to take action against Bangladeshi immigrants living in illegal settlements.

The top cop said the authorities have also razed Pathan's farmhouse built illegally on the banks of the lake.

"We have started the process of registering a first information report against Pathan. He helped illegal immigrants get accommodations using bogus rent agreements and procured Aadhaar cards. It is also suspected that some people in the area had also acquired passports," Malik said.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner DC Parmar said nearly 2,000 illegally built houses and other properties were identified for demolition, and 50 per cent of the work was completed by noon.

He said Chandola Lake is a water body, and no construction is allowed around the lake.

Earlier on Monday, DGP Vikas Sahay said around 450 Bangladeshi nationals were found to be residing illegally in Gujarat after police launched a crackdown and detained nearly 6,500 undocumented people who are suspected to be citizens of the neighbouring country.

Sahay said following mega search operations in Ahmedabad and Surat, similar exercises were undertaken across the state, with 6,500 suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained and their identities being verified.

