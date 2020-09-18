Drizzle likely in Noida; may only increase humidity and discomfort, says weatherman

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:13 IST

Noida: Noida and its adjoining regions of Western Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region may see light rain or drizzle in some areas on Friday and Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

However, with the region already experiencing warm skies, the change in weather, along with cloudiness followed by drizzle, may further worsen conditions due to higher humidity and only a marginal drop in mercury.

“Due to favourable weather conditions, the region of western Uttar Pradesh, including NCR, are likely to receive easterly winds, which may increase the moisture content and lead to cloudiness resulting in drizzle or very light rain in parts of Noida and Ghaziabad. However, this will drop the maximum temperatures only by one or two degrees. The rise in humidity will make the weather further uncomfortable,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

He added that there are, however, chances of light rainfall on September 22 and 23, which may bring some respite from the heat.

Noida, along with its neighbouring areas, has been experiencing maximum temperatures higher than the season’s average since the past week due to drop in monsoon activity.

The last time heavy rains were recorded in the city was on August 28, which was measured to be around 70mm. The maximum temperatures started rising after September began, from 33.2 degrees Celsius in On September 1 and 37 degrees Celsius on September 17.

So far, Noida has seen an average rainfall of 68.3 mm against the expected 524.4mm, which is 87% deficit.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was three notches above the season’s average against 37.9 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, same as a day earlier.

The humidity oscillated between 75% and 48%, with the day getting drier by noon.

“Due to extra moisture that is set to enter the region, the humidity may increase from 75% at present to around 85 to 90% by Friday and Saturday. This will lead to further discomfort to the people,” said Srivastava.