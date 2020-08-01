e-paper
Home / Cities / Drugs worth ₹1.31 crore seized from a truck

Drugs worth ₹1.31 crore seized from a truck

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:08 IST
Anamika Gharat
Thane Chitalsar police on Saturday seized a large consignment of marijuana (ganja) by intercepting a truck filled with corn. The anti-narcotics cell and crime branch have found 691 kg of marijuana (ganja) worth ₹1.31 crore in joint action. The driver of the truck is absconding.

According to Chitalsar police officials, on Friday police officials received a tip-off about a red truck carrying drugs. Accordingly, the police and crime branch officials stationed a check post at every entry and exit point.

Deputy commissioner of police, Avinash Ambure said, “We received a tip-off about a truck parked near Tatvagyan Vidyapith, Kapurbavdi Thane. Our officials went there and checked the truck. The team opened all the corn-filled boxes and found marijuana stored at the bottom. We immediately seized all the material, though the driver had fled from the spot. The truck had come from Karnataka, however, we are yet to get the details from the owner of the truck and receiver of the consignment.”

Ambure informed that the police have seized 691 kg marijuana worth ₹1.31 crore. The truck used for transporting is also seized.

