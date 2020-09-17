DU principals deny govt allegations, say they are being falsely accused

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:38 IST

New Delhi: A day after education minister Manish Sisodia alleged that state-funded colleges in Delhi University (DU) were not paying salaries to employees despite having funds, principals on Thursday said the government was “falsely” accusing them and forcing them to indulge in an “illegal act” of using student funds for wages.

In a digital press conference, DU Principals Association (DUPA) president and principal of SGTB Khalsa, Jaswinder Singh, said the money Sisodia mentioned about was ‘students’ welfare funds’ of colleges and any diversion would amount to “misappropriation”. “How come the Hon’ble Deputy CM is asking the colleges to pay salaries from the student’s society fund, which is collected from the students for specific activities and purposes? Any diversion of funds would amount to misappropriation, which we are not doing but the deputy CM is forcing us to do,” Singh said.

In a fresh statement on Thursday after the principals’ presser, Sisodia dismissed their claims and reiterated his allegations.

The Delhi government has been at the loggerheads with 12 DU colleges that it fully funds over the release of grants for the last six months. While the principals of these colleges have been alleging they have not been able to pay their staff since May as grants were not issued, the government said the colleges have been provided with enough funds in the present academic year.

Sisodia had on Wednesday alleged that at least four out of these 12 colleges had enough funds in their accounts. He cited an initial report of an independent audit conducted by the Delhi government in these colleges, indicating misappropriation of funds. The colleges in which Delhi government is conducting an audit include Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Deen Dyal Upadhyaya College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Maharshi Valmiki College of Education.

Manoj Sinha, secretary of DUPA and principal of Aryabhatta College said, “The student’s society fund and development fund are collected from students every year by all colleges, which are governed by University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations across the country. And, nowhere salaries are paid out of these funds. These are used for organising student activities. It’s unfortunate that the deputy CM termed it a donation.”

The colleges said the Delhi government had released only Rs 37.5 crore to them in this academic session as of now. The required amount, the association said, was Rs 270 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

Sisodia had on Wednesday said several staff members and teachers complained of misuse of funds, which necessitated an audit in six of these colleges.

Reacting to the statement, Singh said, “Accounts of all the funds are maintained by the college as per accounting norms of UGC and general financial rules. All these accounts are audited by the statutory auditors every year. Further, the Delhi government conducts local fund audit every year and CAG audit periodically...the only apparent basis of identifying the six colleges for special audit is that the members of their (government’s) choice could not be elected as chairperson in their governing bodies. If that is so, it amounts to scuttling the democratic process.”

Poonam Verma, principal of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, said, “We have no fear in showing our account details but we cannot use our students’ funds for paying the salaries of our teaching and non-teaching staff. Hearing false allegations from the office of the education minister is disheartening.” Sisodia had alleged that the college did not provide balance sheets to the auditors.

Sisodia, in a fresh statement, dismissed the claims and said the colleges were depositing their funds in FDs and “incessantly” demanding money from the government.

“On one hand, these colleges have been saying that they do not have sufficient funds to pay the salaries of their staff, and on the other hand, the money in their FDs is consistently increasing. This money is not provided by the Delhi government to deposit in the FD. Some colleges have FDs that have up to Rs 15 to 30 crores. What portion of this money has come from which sources? How is it being used? This needs to be investigated by the audit team. I hope that the Delhi University administration will cooperate with the audit team is investigating the possibility of corruption in the college funds,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

The association requested chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to intervene. “The chief minister should intervene and the Delhi government should immediately release the pending 75% grants for this academic session so that the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff can be paid,” the association said.

DU dean of colleges Balaram Pani had said Wednesday he won’t comment before going through the Delhi government’s audit report but offered no fresh reaction on Thursday .