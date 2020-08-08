Dushyant, Vij involved in liquor smuggling: Abhay Chautala

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 20:40 IST

INLD general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala on Saturday alleged that Haryana excise minister Dushyant Chautala and home minister Anil Vij were involved in the alleged liquor smuggling in the state.

In a statement, Chautala alleged that those in power had sold 1.10 crore liquor bottles from distilleries at high rates during the Covid-19 lockdown. “The SET had mentioned in its report that liquor had gone missing during the lockdown period. Only Fatehabad district excise and taxation commissioner has submitted information regarding missing liquor with the Special Enquiry Team while other districts asked the SET to get details about liquor missing from the excise department,” Chautala said.

Hitting out at his nephew Dushyant Chautala, Abhay said he had given a clean chit to excise and taxation commissioner Shekhar Vidyarthi against whom home minister Anil Vij recommended action on the basis of report compiled by the SET. “The excise minister has directly challenged chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar over SET report. During the lockdown, police had laid nakas across the state but it failed to stop vehicles loaded with liquor, which was supplied to many parts of the state and country. I urge the CM to take strong action against Vij and Dushyant. If he fails, then the CM too involved in the business of illegal liquor smuggling,” he said.

Chautala alleged that liquor kingpin Bhupinder Singh is also linked to leader of opposition (LoP) and he had given Rs 31 lakh to Hooda as donation when the latter fought the 2019 parliamentary polls from Sonepat. “The LoP’s silence raises serious doubts over his connection with liquor kingpin,” the INLD leader said.