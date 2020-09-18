E-auction of MC properties: Last date of registration extended to September 28

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:15 IST

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has extended the last date of registration for the e-auction of properties from September 15 to September 28.

The e-auction which was earlier scheduled to be held on September 18, would now be held on October 1.

While the civic body has cited technical reasons behind the extension, sources said that it is due to the low response received by the MC.

The fund starved MC has decided to auction different properties of MC through e-auction and the registration process for the auction commenced on September 1.

As per MC officials, e-auction would be held for five shop-cum-office sites (reserve price ₹1.5 lakh/sq yard) situated opposite Keys Hotel at Lodhi club road, 653 yards of land at Chandigarh road (reserve price ₹40,000/sq yard), 268.44 yards land situated backside Kailash Cinema (reserve price ₹38,000/sq yard) and 17 shops in bearing market situated below Jagraon bridge at old GT road (reserve price ₹1 lakh/sq yard).

The auction would be held through the e-auction portal - www.tenderwizard.com/DLGP and the interested bidders can register on the website.

MC joint commissioner, Kulpreet Singh said, “The last date of registration has been extended till September 28 due to some technical issues. The e-auction would be held on October 1 and MC superintendent (sale headquarters) would remain open on October 2-4 so that bidders could deposit the amount with the MC.”